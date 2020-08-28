Severe Weather Possible Saturday Evening, August 29

12:30 p.m., Friday Update

Temperatures will climb into the low and mid 90s Saturday. Couple that with high humidity, and a lot of storm energy will build up ahead of a cool front that will approach Arkansas Saturday night.

Some storms may initiate between 7 and 10 PM, Saturday in NWA. At the onset of these storms there will be a chance for tornadoes to form as the storms may be individual stand-alone cells.

As Midnight Saturday night approaches the storms will start to merge into a line of storms. At this point the tornado possibility will diminish and the damaging wind threat along with a small chance of large hail will become the main concern. It is at this point the storms will be moving into Central Arkansas.

The storms may die down toward sunrise Sunday morning, but we are getting some forecast models suggesting a second group of storms may fire up in NWA. These should not be as strong as the first round. But will still warrant Arkansans staying Weather Aware.

That second wave should continue to move through Central Arkansas as strong, but probably not severe thunderstorms through Sunday morning.

Some shifting of the timing and how many rounds of storms we get will possibly change as the Arkansas Storm Team reviews further forecast model runs.