Severe Weather Possible Monday night/Tuesday morning 8/26-8/27

A line of storms are expected to form this evening in SW Missouri, SE Kansas, and NE Oklahoma. That line will be at its most severe stage this evening while it is outside of Arkansas. In this early stage, there will be a threat of tornadoes and large hail.

As the line of storms starts to move into Northwest Arkansas around 10 PM, the threat will be transitioning to primarily being a damaging wind threat. That threat of damaging wind in Arkansas will be highest in NWA, but there will still be enough of a threat overnight for Central Arkansas that everyone should remain Weather Aware into early Tuesday morning.