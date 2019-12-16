Severe Weather Possible in SE AR Today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 5-15% risk for isolated severe storms exists for southeast Arkansas today as a cold front comes into the state.



A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Louisiana, plus Union, Ashley, and Chicot counties in South AR until 6 PM. A doppler-radar confirmed tornado has been noted with a storm coming from Lousiana toward Union County. That storm may move into Union County around 11:30 a.m., Monday.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms have been occurring all morning, and they will continue to stay in the state until the mid-afternoon.

It looks like a line of storms will develop as the front itself comes into Arkansas during the afternoon.

Any storms that do turn severe will threaten strong, damaging winds. The chance for hail and isolated tornadoes remains low.

By 4 p.m, the severe weather threat shifts out of Arkansas as the cold front exits the state.

Winter weather, will be possible throughout the day Monday in north Arkansas. For a break down of that forecast, click here.