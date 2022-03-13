LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The snow is long gone and now it’s starting to look and feel a lot more like spring in Arkansas. And it wouldn’t be spring in the Natural State without the risk for severe weather.

The area of high pressure that brought us nice weather on Sunday will move off to the east throughout the day Monday. Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for a rain shower. The risk for severe weather isn’t until Monday night.

TIMING:

The line of potentially severe thunderstorms will move into far Southwest Arkansas after sunset Monday evening. The storms will move from west to east across Southern Arkansas through the night and into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday the system will stall over us and continue to bring showers and storms to the Natural State. There is no risk for severe weather Tuesday.

LOCATION:

The location that will have the best setup to support strong to severe thunderstorms is far Southwest Arkansas. There is a slight risk for severe storms for the Ark-La-Tex. There is a lower marginal risk for storms for locations further to the north and east. Little Rock is not included in the marginal risk but could see non-severe thunderstorms.

RISKS:

The overall risk for severe weather is low. Locations in the slight risk have the best chance to see a storm that could produce damaging winds or hail. There is also a small risk for an isolated tornado or flash flooding. Again, the overall risk is low.

