LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday, February 28, 2022: The National Weather Service, in cooperation with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, has proclaimed the week of February 27th through March 5th as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Arkansas. A different topic will be discussed each day, and Monday’s topic is flooding.



High water comes in two basic ways in Arkansas: flash flooding and river flooding. Flash floods usually occur within six hours of the onset of rain. It occurs when the rate of rainfall exceeds the rate of runoff; meaning, rain falls faster than it can be carried away. Because water has nowhere to go, it covers roads and fills small streams and creeks. Flash flooding is usually caused by very slow-moving thunderstorms, or thunderstorms that repeatedly move over the same areas or “training”.



Urban settings are especially prone to flash floods due to large amounts of concrete and asphalt surfaces that do not allow water to penetrate into the soil and therefore increases runoff. Places surrounded by steep, hilly terrain are also susceptible to flash floods due to rapid runoff (water moving downhill at elevated speeds) into streams and creeks. In the last 30 years, flash flooding was the deadliest thunderstorm hazard, and caused more fatalities than tornadoes and lightning. There are an average of 80 to 90 fatalities annually due to flash floods across the country. Roughly half of flash flood deaths occur when people try to drive through flooded areas. Moving water two feet deep is sufficient to carry away most vehicles, even pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles. The deadliest flash flood event in Arkansas in recorded history happened in 2010. The Little Missouri River (a flashy tributary) rose more than 20 feet during the predawn hours of June 11th. This was after more than half a foot of rain. Campers, including Boy Scouts, at the Albert Pike Recreation Area (Montgomery County) were awakened to raging water, and 20 drowned.

River flooding is a longer term event than flash flooding, and can last for several days or even weeks. Water from flash flooding eventually makes its way into rivers, with excess liquid flowing into nearby fields, roads, and towns. Rivers are most likely to overflow when the soil is saturated, runoff rates are high, and/or water levels are elevated due to a previous heavy rain event. When rivers spill over, it can be devastating. Water can overtake homes, businesses, and thousands of acres of cropland. The historic Arkansas River flood in late May and early June of 2019 happened after 15 to 20 inches of rain fell in parts of Oklahoma and Kansas. Lake levels there became dangerously high, and releases of the water into the Arkansas River were necessary. Torrents of water flowed downstream into Arkansas, and the river was at record or near record high levels at most forecast points. Levees were breached, and creeks backed up, with properties and land flooded and highways closed.

…Flood Safety Rules…

1: You should know which places in your area are prone to flooding, and avoid these places in times of rising water.

2: Do not attempt to cross flowing streams while driving or on foot. If flood waters are between you and your destination, the National Weather Service wants you to remember a simple slogan: Turn Around – Don’t Drown.



3: Outdoor activities are very popular in Arkansas. If you enjoy camping or similar recreation, be especially careful if you spend the night near streams. A thunderstorm miles upstream from your location could produce enough rain to cause flooding, even if it is not raining much where you are.



4: Never allow children to play around high water, storm drains, and culverts.