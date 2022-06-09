The Storm Prediction Center has forecast a risk of severe thunderstorms late Thursday night and Friday for a large part of Arkansas.
A complex of thunderstorms is expected to move into northwest and west-central Arkansas around sunrise Friday, making its way into central Arkansas by mid-morning Friday and then south Arkansas by late morning into early afternoon Friday.
Damaging winds are expected to be the primary threat although isolated large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
In addition to the threat of severe weather, heavy rainfall is expected. Due to recent heavy rains, soils are near saturated in many places and any additional rainfall could lead to flash flooding, roadway flooding and rises in creeks, streams and tributary rivers. A Flood Watch is in effect through Friday afternoon.
