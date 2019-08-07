Severe T’Storm Watch until 8 PM, Wednesday

A Severe T’Storm Watch has been issued for parts of North, NE, and East Arkansas until 8 PM, Wednesday. That area has a 15% probability of severe storms within 25 miles of any given point per the forecast from the Storm Prediction Center.

Severe storms may also occur outside the Watch area as the forecast from the SPC outlines a marginal (5%) risk even in Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

The threat faced with Wednesday’s severe storm potential will be damaging wind. That is wind produced by a severe thunderstorm that exceeds 50 knotts or 58 mph.