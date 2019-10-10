Thunderstorms are expected to continue to develop and intensify Thursday afternoon in NE Oklahoma and NW Arkansas ahead of Friday’s strong cold front that will drop temps into the 30s and 40s Saturday morning. This area under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch was highlighted earlier today for the area for severe weather to develop per the forecast from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

The approaching cold front poses a threat for damaging wind and large hail from developing thunderstorms hence the Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 PM.

That risk of damaging wind and large hail has been highlighted in the Storm Prediction Center’s forecast.

Even though it is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out and will be possible. The SPC says parts of NW Arkansas has a 5% chance of tornado development.

Stay Weather Aware Thursday afternoon and Friday morning as this strong Fall cold front slides through Arkansas.