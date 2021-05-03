Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 4 AM

UPDATE – Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of Central, Western and Northern Arkansas until 4 AM.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- MONDAY EVENING UPDATE – Cloud cover and widespread rain hindered the severe weather threat across the state Sunday, but we’re not out of the clear just yet. Severe storms over Oklahoma are moving into Western Arkansas

Later today, a new system will begin to bring a cold front through the state during the evening and overnight hours. Out ahead of this front, heat and humidity will not be in short supply. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the 80s with some near 90 degrees. Heat index values will be in the lower to middle 90s.

While thunderstorm activity is not expected until the evening and overnight hours, the heat from the day will be slow to cool which will allow for storms to have ample energy to work with, but the risk for severe weather is conditional.

Based on the latest data, a large “cap” will be in place across much of the state. This cap can cause thunderstorms from being capable of tapping into the storm fuel that will also be available. Think of a soda bottle. If you shake it up very well, while the cap is on, nothing will happen but as soon as you twist the cap off, the pressure releases, and soda goes everywhere.

If the cap holds, severe weather will be very limited to non-existent. If the cap breaks, storms should quickly develop and can become strong to severe.

Again, if the “cap” breaks, damaging wind gusts of 60-80 mph will be the main concern. Some isolated large hail up to golf ball size and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Due to this event taking place during the evening and overnight hours, it is important to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts.

With activity expected again Monday evening/overnight, an additional 0.25-1.5 inches of rain may fall.

We will be keeping a close eye on the weather pattern over the next few days. Please check back here for updates as well as catching our latest newscast this weekend.