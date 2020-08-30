Severe thunderstorm watch in effect through 1 AM, Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for portions of west-central and southwest Arkansas until 1 am.

With plenty of heat and moisture still in this area, thunderstorms that develop will have the ability to tap into this energy possibly becoming strong to severe in the process.

If storms do become strong to severe, damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall causing localized flash flooding are the primary concerns. Isolated large hail cannot be ruled out.

Thunderstorms may continue after 1 am when the watch expires but enough cooling should be in place for the severe weather threat to be very low. Thunderstorms after 1 am can still produce heavy rainfall along with excessive lightning and thunder.