Severe storms possible: These are the threats

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A cold front will approach from the west late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. There will be a line of rain and thunderstorm along the cold front.

Line of storms moving through Arkansas Wednesday night.

The majority of the storms along the cold front will not be severe. The risk for severe weather is low for parts of western Arkansas and zero for central and eastern parts of the state. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather in the western 1/3 of the state. The eastern 2/3 of the state will only see general non-severe rain and thunderstorms.

SPC severe storm outlook for Wednesday night.

Western counties have a low chance to see large hail and straight-line winds, and a very low chance to see a tornado or flash flooding.

The rain and storms will be out of here by your Thursday morning commute. Thursday and the rest of the week are looking very nice.

