LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After just over one day of quiet weather, Arkansas is under the threat of severe storms again. Like earlier this week, there will be severe weather possible for parts of the state over the next three days.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch out for Northern Arkansas until 10 PM Friday Night. It will likely be extended later into Friday night/Saturday morning.

TIMING: The first and greatest risk for strong to severe storms will be between Friday 9 PM to Saturday 11 AM. The storms will move from north to south during this time.

Storm timing from Friday night to Sunday night

There will be another round of thunderstorms that will move through Sunday morning, but they are not expected to be severe. Storms will strengthen again late Sunday afternoon in Southern Arkansas and that’s when that part of the state could see damaging storms.

FRIDAY NIGHT – SATURDAY MORNING:

There is a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms for the northern 2/3rds of the state Friday Night. There is also a slight risk for the southeast part of the state in the early hours of Saturday morning. In the yellow highlighted areas there is a risk of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. The greatest risk for a tornado will be along the Missouri state line.

Storm Prediction Center severe risk forecast for Friday Night.

Storm Prediction Center severe risk forecast for Saturday

Severe weather risk gauge for Friday night and Saturday morning.

Along with the severe weather risk, there is widespread risk of flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch that will last through Saturday morning.

SUNDAY:

The storms continue into Easter Sunday. There will be a round of storms that move through in the morning and another round in the afternoon. The afternoon storms could become severe, especially along the Louisiana state line. There is a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for the southernmost counties.

Storm Prediction Center severe risk forecast for Sunday.

Once the storms move out Sunday night, we’ll get a few days before our next round of storms moves in.

