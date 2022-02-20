LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- SUNDAY NIGHT UPDATE- A very active weather pattern is setting up this week. The jet stream is forecasted to park itself just to the north of the Natural State allowing a parade of storms to impact Arkansas. There are two storms that will bring two different types of weather just this week!

STORM ONE: Monday afternoon – Tuesday afternoon.

The main threat from the first storm is severe weather. Monday will be warm, muggy, and windy. As moisture begins to increase we will start to see some showers and storms Monday evening. The risk for rain and storms will last until the cold front moves through during the day Tuesday. The risk is low, but some of the stronger thunderstorms could become severe.

SEVERE THREATS: The main threat with these storms is flash flooding. In locations where multiple storms have moved over, we could see localized street and stream flooding. The risk is lower, but for storms that reach severe status, a brief strong wind gusts up to 60mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter is possible. A brief weak tornado cannot be ruled out either.

STORM TWO: Wednesday afternoon – Thursday night

After the first storm moves out Tuesday afternoon, we will see a big drop in temperatures. We go from temperatures in the 70s Tuesday to temperatures in the 30s and 40s Wednesday. These cooler temperatures change the impact from severe weather to winter weather.

The main impact of the second storm is ice. Temperatures in the northern third of the state will be cold enough to support sleet and freezing rain. This storm is still too far away to pinpoint the exact amounts, but confidence is increasing that temperatures will remain warm enough to keep the Little Rock Metro all rain.

EXCESSIVE RAIN: With both of these systems impacting the same area over a short period of time, we could see some flooding of bigger streams and rivers. Much of the state will see at least 2″ of rain, with more than 5″ possible in Northeastern Arkansas.

TIMING: Below is the timing of both storm systems.

