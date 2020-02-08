Several inches of rain expected during Valentine’s Day week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Starting Sunday, February 9th, our weather pattern returns to a rainy one. Several disturbances will be moving through the area to provide multiple rounds of rainfall starting Sunday. It will all wrap up by Thursday, February 13th.

The highest forecast amounts will likely set up across southern Arkansas where 3 to 5 inches is expected.

Flooding is not a great concern but it will be worth watching across south Arkansas if a prolonged downpour sets up.

For an in-depth review, check out the latest forecast video HERE.