Closings
Batesville School District

Several inches of rain expected during Valentine’s Day week

Weather Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Starting Sunday, February 9th, our weather pattern returns to a rainy one. Several disturbances will be moving through the area to provide multiple rounds of rainfall starting Sunday. It will all wrap up by Thursday, February 13th.

The highest forecast amounts will likely set up across southern Arkansas where 3 to 5 inches is expected.

Flooding is not a great concern but it will be worth watching across south Arkansas if a prolonged downpour sets up.

For an in-depth review, check out the latest forecast video HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories