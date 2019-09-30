September 2019 Heat Breaks Records

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — September 2019 broke records on several fronts. Now that the data is in, we take a look at the significance of the numbers, and they are preliminary.

To start, every single day in September recorded above normal temperatures. The average monthly temperature ended up at 81.2° which is the second warmest average to ever be recorded for a September since records began in the 1870s. The warmest ever September average is 81.9° which was set back in 1925.

Something else to note was the number of days we recorded temperatures at or above 90 degrees. We tallied 22 days this year which allows September 2019 to be tied at number one along with 1931,39,54 and 98.

The record stats don’t stop there. As you can see above, the average low ended up being the 2nd warmest with the average high being the 4th.

As far as rainfall goes, it was pretty dry. We only measured 1.36″ of rain when the normal is 3.18″. Although we still have a significant surplus for the year as a whole, this lack of rain caused us to dry out some allowing for burn bans to come back.

Looking ahead, the forecast doesn’t spell out heat forever. Cooler weather is on the way. To give you some perspective of what is normal for October, check out the image above. At the beginning of the month, normal high temperatures should be near 80 with a 10-degree drop by Halloween.