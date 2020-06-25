Sahara Dust Cloud Moving into Arkansas

This video of the weather on June 23rd at lunch over the Park Avenue Shopping Center on University Ave. It was taken by John Robbins of Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Tuesday, a large area of showers and thunderstorms started to form in Southwest Arkansas, moving northeast. As it moved towards Central Arkansas, these storms started to strengthen producing many reported wind gusts anywhere from 40 to 60 mph and producing a lot of rainfall.