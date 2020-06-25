Sahara Dust Cloud Moving into Arkansas

The much talked about Sahara Dust Cloud is beginning to move into Arkansas. Over the next few days you may notice the sky will appear more hazy and have a light brown tint. The cloud won’t really have any significant impact on air quality since most of the dust particles are located between 30,000 and 50,000 feet. Due to more sunlight being scattered by the dust particles, there will likely be more vibrant sunsets and sunrises of the orange and red side of the visible light spectrum through early next week so get your cameras ready!
