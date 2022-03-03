Little Rock, Ark. – More than 10,000 runners, walkers, and wheelchair competitors are set to hit the streets of Little Rock this weekend for the marathon.

Unfortunately for all the participants, the weather doesn’t look ideal for running this weekend. The Arkansas Storm Team is forecasting rain, humidity, and even the potential for thunderstorms.

Saturday, runners for the 5K & 10K will stay dry. There is a 20% chance for spotty showers Saturday, but they should hold off until the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild and you will start to feel a little humidity in the air. It won’t be bad, but for March standards it will be humid.

Race forecast Saturday morning

Marathon runners will run into some rain toward the end of the 26.2 miles Sunday afternoon. Showers are more likely later in the day Sunday.

Race forecast Sunday morning

There is a risk for storms this weekend, but they will likely hold off until Sunday night and early Monday morning. More details on the storm threat here.

