Record Tying or Breaking Heat Expected Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our warmest (some may say hottest) day of the week comes Wednesday as temperatures are forecast to shoot up into the mid-upper 80’s, closer to 90 down south.

The Capitol City has the chance to tie or break a 67 year old record! The record high temperature in Little Rock on April 8 sits at 87 degrees, set back in 1953.

The image below shows forecast temperatures predicted by the American forecasting model (GFS).

Current record high temperatures for the calendar day of April 8: