Record to near-record lows reported Wednesday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As the sun was rising about the horizon Wednesday morning, many locations were waking up to mid-Spring chill. As forecast, frost and freeze conditions set up statewide.

Little Rock had a low temperature of 33 which tied the record low for this day set back in 1983.

Temperatures are forecast to be warmer for Thursday morning as a southeast wind goes into effect. While most will only drop to the lower 40s, northeast Arkansas locations could still reach the middle 30s which is frost territory.