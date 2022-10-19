Several record-low temperatures were set Wednesday morning. Little Rock only tied the record low of 33° set in 1989 and avoided having the official first freeze of the season. The earliest first freeze for Little Rock is October 20 (Thursday), so that record will stand.
Here’s a preliminary list of broken record low temperatures:
Arkadelphia — 22° Record: 29° – 1948
Fayetteville — 22° Record: 26° – 1989
North Little Rock — 34° Record: 35° – 1989
Little Rock AFB– 28° Record: 33° – 1996
Hot Springs — 31° Record: 34° – 1975
Monticello — 30° Record: 32° – 1990
Searcy — 25° Record: 29° – 1948
Mountain Home — 26° Record: 28° – 1989
Russellville — 28° Record: 29° – 1948
Mena — 23° Record: 33° – 2009
Camden — 27° Record: 33° – 1976
Stuttgart — 29° Record: 39° – 1996
El Dorado — 28° Record: 31° – 1948
Here’s a preliminary list of tied record low temperatures:
Little Rock — 33° Record: 33° – 1989
Pine Bluff– 31° Record: 31° – 1948
Batesville — 29° Record: 29° – 1948