Several record-low temperatures were set Wednesday morning. Little Rock only tied the record low of 33° set in 1989 and avoided having the official first freeze of the season. The earliest first freeze for Little Rock is October 20 (Thursday), so that record will stand.

Here’s a preliminary list of broken record low temperatures:

Arkadelphia — 22° Record: 29° – 1948

Fayetteville — 22° Record: 26° – 1989

North Little Rock — 34° Record: 35° – 1989

Little Rock AFB– 28° Record: 33° – 1996

Hot Springs — 31° Record: 34° – 1975

Monticello — 30° Record: 32° – 1990

Searcy — 25° Record: 29° – 1948

Mountain Home — 26° Record: 28° – 1989

Russellville — 28° Record: 29° – 1948

Mena — 23° Record: 33° – 2009

Camden — 27° Record: 33° – 1976

Stuttgart — 29° Record: 39° – 1996

El Dorado — 28° Record: 31° – 1948

Here’s a preliminary list of tied record low temperatures:

Little Rock — 33° Record: 33° – 1989

Pine Bluff– 31° Record: 31° – 1948

Batesville — 29° Record: 29° – 1948