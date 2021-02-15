Record Breaking Cold Tonight, 2nd Winter Storm On The Way Tuesday Night- Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Monday afternoon, winter storm #1 is wrapping up and will be clear of the state before 6 PM. If that wasn’t enough, dangerously cold temperatures and another winter storm is on the way for Arkansas.

Let’s start with temperatures. Tonight, temperatures are forecast to get down to near zero degrees with some staying above it and some going below. These kind of temperatures are not common and will be record breaking.

Another important factor to note with these cold temperatures is that this will not be localized. It will be statewide which means there will be an increased demand on the power grid. Local power companies are encouraging customers to conserve electricity and to turn off nonessential items and lower thermostats to reduce demand to prevent blackouts.

In addition to the record-breaking low temperatures, there will be a northerly wind which will cause wind chill values to range from near 0 to as low as -15°F.

Storm # 2:

As we continue on throughout this week, another winter storm is forecast to impact the natural state.

At this time, we are expecting winter weather to move in starting late Tuesday night with the highest impact timeframe being during the day Wednesday. We should have all activity departing Arkansas before noon on Thursday.

Below is a preliminary look at what we are forecasting for storm #2. Most of this will fall as snow but there will be areas south & east of I-30 from Texarkana to Little Rock and south of I-40 from Little Rock to Memphis that could see some sleet for about half of the event before switching to snow. If it were to last longer, this could undercut snow totals in the southeast.

Some of the highest totals could range from west-central Arkansas through Little Rock and through northeast Arkansas.

Please remember that this forecast is evolving as we move closer to the event. Adjustments will be made. Check back often for updates.

PREPARATIONS:

The following is a list of preparations to make before winter weather begins. Many of the suggestions below are extra cautionary in case of power outages which will be more likely due to increased usage in the grid.

Prepare an emergency supply kit with supplies like food, water, battery operated radio, flash light, extra batteries

Charge all mobile devices – phones, laptops, portable chargers, etc.

Turn refrigerator and freezer to coldest settings

Stock up on non-perishable foods

Fill up your vehicle’s gas tank

Insolate windows and doors

Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors

Dress warm to avoid hypothermia

Pay attention to branches or wires that could break if you have to go out

Stay away from any power lines that are down

Avoid travel as roadways will be slippery

We also encourage you to monitor road conditions through ARDOT by visiting their idrivearkansas.com site.

