Rainy end to the Week

A storm system will move along the Gulf Coast and east of the Mississippi River through Thursday night bringing areas of rain and an isolated thunderstorm to much of central and east Arkansas. While widespread heavy rain is not expected, a couple of locally heavy downpours will be possible across far southeast Arkansas. A cold front will swing through the state Friday with scattered showers that may end as a few flurries in northwest Arkansas Friday night. No severe weather is expected across the state as the most unstable air will remain along the Gulf Coast.