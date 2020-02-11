Rainfall Records Set Monday

After heavy rain was delivered to South Arkansas Monday from showers and a few thunderstorms, daily record rainfall totals were set in Pine Bluff and Monticello. Pine Bluff received 2.71″ of rain. That breaks the old record for February 10 of 1.70″ set in 1970 — a record that stood for 50 years.



Monticello received a whopping 3.43″ of rain. That breaks the old record for February 10 of 2.43″ set in 1990 — a record that stood for 30 years — by exactly one inch.

For an in-depth review of the weather for the week ahead, check out the latest forecast video HERE.