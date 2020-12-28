Rain, winter weather possible as we wrap up 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As we head into the final days of 2020, it will be busy in the weather department as we track a complex system that will not only bring rainfall to the state but winter weather for some.

Timing-wise, the main window will be Wednesday into Friday morning as a front moves into the state first followed by a secondary surface low that moves from south to north through Arkansas. Please note that this timing does include New Year’s eve night. Roads will likely be wet for most but they could have other issues that night for a few as we ring in the new year.

The latest data as of Sunday night shows that there has been a little more of a westward shift in the overall track of the system. This is important to follow as that shift west means more of a cold rain with a very limited winter weather scenario.

At this time, rain is the biggest factor with this event. Everyone will be impacted by rainfall with amounts ranging generally from 2-4 inches with a few isolated amounts exceeding that range.

As far as winter weather goes, at this time, if any changeover occurs, it would be limited to areas of northwest and west-central Arkansas in the higher elevations. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all modes that could be possible.

This forecast is evolving and will be adjusted as new data comes in this week. Please check back often for updates.