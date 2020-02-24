Rain, warm, and cold weather plus snow, and sunshine packed into workweek forecast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As we move along into the last few days of February, we will have yet another active weather pattern.

To start the week, we will have shower activity moving across the state with temperatures climbing to near 70 degrees.

We will need to keep a close eye on far northeast Arkansas Monday afternoon. Ingredients may line up for a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms. The risk is low but not zero. The main concern would be some hail but a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out.

On Tuesday night, there will be another system that will help send a wave of cold air back into Arkansas. By Wednesday morning, we could have some moisture still lingering around with temperatures cold enough for a little flurry action. Don’t worry, no significant accumulation is anticipated.

Towards the end of the week, we will finally see some direct sunshine with near-normal temperatures.

For a full in-depth forecast, make sure to watch the latest video HERE.