LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Wednesday morning Northern and Southern Arkansas saw several hours of heavy rainfall. Many locations picked up well over an inch of rain.

The cold front that the rain was along entered Northwest Arkansas around 11 pm. It pushed south throughout the overnight and brought heavy rain to Little Rock between 4 AM and 9 AM. Once it got south of the metro it quickly dried up.

The highest rain totals were seen over Northwest Arkansas with radar indicating between 3 and 5″.

Most recording sites across the northern half of the state saw about 1″ Russelville recorded 1.91″ and Little Rock 1.06″. Locations in Southern Arkansas were lucky to see a tenth of an inch!

Statewide rain totals from 12am to 4pm Wednesday.

Northwest Arkansas rain totals from 12am to 4pm Wednesday.

Southern Arkansas may have missed out on this round, but there are several more rain chances in the coming week!

