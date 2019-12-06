Rain Totals from Friday morning

Rain totals were not over-impressive Friday morning with the storm system that moved through. Parts of SE Arkansas in Jefferson, Arkansas, Lincoln, Desha, and Phillips counties picked up between a half inch and an inch as indicated by the Doppler Radar estimations.



With the showers that passed through Thursday night around 9:00 and 10:00, Little Rock picked up 0.11″ of rain over a 15-hour period.

