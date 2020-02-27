Rain & storms becoming more likely for Monday and Super Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – THURSDAY 1 PM UPDATE – We are still several days out from the start of next week but forecast guidance, at this point, has been consistent in showing a pattern that would be prone to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms will be strong to severe.

It is hard to pinpoint which threats of severe weather would appear more likely at this time but either way, all modes of severe weather look possible.

As mentioned, heavy rainfall will likely be a problem as well. Amounts have been ranging from 1 to 4 inches across the state. Even though the image above is a 4-day total, most of this will fall on Monday and Tuesday.

Again, this event is still several days out so adjustments will be made to the forecast. Be sure to check back often to this article for updates or on the air during our newscasts.

Even though Arkansas can receive severe weather at any point during the year, March, April, and May are the months when severe weather is most active. With that in mind, it would be a good idea to refresh yourself, along with your family, what your action plan is when severe weather is in your area.