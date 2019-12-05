Rain Returns Friday Morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry few days in the Natural State, rain is returning to the forecast to close out the work week.

Two frontal systems will be approaching Arkansas – one from the southwest and the other from the north/northwest.

The low pressure system to our south will be weak. If anything, it will bring winds from the south, bringing in some moisture from the south. Meanwhile, the low pressure system farther north, will bring a cold front into the state that will cause the moisture in place to rise and condense, resulting in the formation of scattered rain showers across Arkansas early Friday morning.

The timing of scattered showers in those areas ranges from midnight until about 10 a.m. A few lingering showers will be possible in the afternoon, but for the most part – the rain will be gone with drier conditions setting up.

Clouds, however, will stick around throughout the weekend.

Be on the lookout for our next wet weather maker coming early next week. Learn more about that in the full forecast here.