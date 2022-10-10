The last time Little Rock saw measurable rain was September 25. The state remains under a high wildfire risk with nearly all over Arkansas’ 75 counties under burn bans.

The Arkansas Forestry Division has all 75 counties in Arkansas under a HIGH wildfire risk. This means wildfires are easy to spark & spread and at a higher risk of becoming serious.

For the few counties not under a current burn ban, recreational burning like bonfires & trash/yard waste burning should be avoided. Cigarettes should also be put out properly and safely.

Drought conditions for part of Pulaski County are ‘extreme’ and extend farther north and west as of the latest drought update. Cities in central Arkansas under extreme drought conditions as of October 10 include: Little Rock, Maumelle, Jacksonville, Cabot, Conway, Vilonia, Morrilton and Greenbrier. Mountain View, Mena and Fort Smith are also under extreme drought conditions.

The latest drought update released October 6, 2022

Little Rock experienced the most 100°F+ days since 2012 in July, and both August & September ended well below average in rainfall totals. August finished 1¾” below average in average rainfall with September ending 2.38″ below average in Little Rock. South Arkansas received higher rainfall totals earlier in the summer, but ended up drier in September.



Nearly half of October has been rain-free. As of October 10, Little Rock is nearly 1¼” below average rainfall totals.

The first shot for widespread rain arrives Wednesday, October 12, with forecast totals across the state below ¼”.

A cold front will move through Arkansas approaching from the Southern Plains. Because of its fast-moving nature, high rainfall totals are not anticipated, but any rain will be welcome.

While September is typically the driest month on a 30-year-average in Little Rock, October tends to trend wetter. A second cold front Sunday, October 16 will bring another shot of widespread rain across the state. With such a deficit of wet weather so far, not much (if any) of a dent in current drought conditions are anticipated in the near future.