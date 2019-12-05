Rain Chances Up Late Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - We have made it to the last month of the year. Weather-wise it is one of our wetter months of the year with average rainfall near 5 inches. Normal high temps will stay in the 50s with lows from the beginning to the end of the month staying in the 30s.

Of course, Arkansas weather never likes to be "normal" so why talk about what should be normal? The answer: We need a reference to determine a range we should be working with at any point during the year.