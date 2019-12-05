Rain Chances Up Late Thursday

Weather Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances will be on the increase beginning later Thursday into early Friday as a storm system moves out of the Desert Southwest and a cold front approaches from the Central Plains. There will be another chance of rain by next Monday and early Tuesday as a strong cold front blasts through Arkansas followed by much colder air. Rainfall totals with both events will be moderate with the highest amounts expected along the Mississippi River and, even there, should be in the inch to inch and a half range.

