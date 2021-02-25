Rain chances increase tonight with a few strong storms possible

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As we head into the evening/overnight hours, showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage across mainly the south half of the state.

Most of the activity will be just rain and a few rumbles of thunder but there might be just enough energy for a strong storm or two.

As you can see above, the overall risk is pretty low. Hail is the main concern but a strong wind gust or two cannot be ruled out. With regards to hail, if any were to occur, it would most likely be sub-severe (<1″ Diameter). A storm, maybe two could reach severe status.

Timing-wise, rain activity should begin to increase around 6 PM and continue through the overnight hours. While any strong thunderstorm potential should dissipate as we close in on Friday’s sunrise, rain chances will continue in the forecast for the remainder of the day.

Rainfall amounts with this first wave could range from one to two inches across southern Arkansas. This won’t be the only time we deal with rain chances over the next several days. We have a weather pattern setting up that will keep rain in the forecast through early next week.