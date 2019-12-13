Breaking News
Rain and Strong/Severe Thunderstorms Possible Sunday into Monday

Weather Headlines
Forecast Rainfall Sunday through Monday
Severe Thunderstorm Risk Monday

A strong storm system will bring increasing chances of rain to Arkansas beginning Sunday afternoon through Monday afternooon. While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, locally heavy downpours will be possible with a few thunderstorms across southeast Arkansas. The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked a SLIGHT (15%) risk of severe weather late Sunday night through early Monday afternoon for the southeast third of the state. Damaging winds will be the primary threat although there will be a low end chance of isolated tornadoes and large hail if thunderstorms remain discrete.

