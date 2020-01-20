Rain and Cold in the Forecast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A storm system approaching from the west Thursday night into Friday morning will bring rain showers across the state with the potential for sleet and/or freezing rain to mix in across northern Arkansas.

Temperatures will stay above freezing in central Arkansas, so there are no expected impacts from any brief sleet transition in that area. However in north Arkansas, temperatures will get closer to freezing, so where sleet/freezing rain mixes in, there is better potential for some light icing to take place.