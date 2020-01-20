Rain and Cold in the Forecast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A storm system will move out of the Rockies into the lower Mississippi River Valley Wednesday and Thursday bringing widespread rain to the state. While amounts won’t be particularly heavy, isolated downpours will be possible in southwest Arkansas. With cold air in place during the first part of the day Wednesday, a wintry mix of some snow, sleet and freezing rain will be possible across the western third of Arkansas. Precipitation amounts are expected to be on the light side but a few places could see some minor sleet and ice accumulations that may result in some slippery travel for a time before temperatures rise above freezing later Wednesday morning and afternoon.