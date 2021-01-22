Rain, A Few Storms Possible Sunday Into Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Sunday, rainfall will return to the state as a strong low pressure system begins to move into the Plains.

During the day on Sunday, rainfall might be limited overall but should increase as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures will also be increasing into the evening/overnight hours. This is a signal of a little more energy becoming available for storms to tap into.

While the severe weather threat is low for Sunday night into Monday, we cannot rule out a strong thunderstorm or two.

A few claps of thunder waking you up can be expected. A few brief but strong wind gusts cannot be ruled out either but should be isolated and not a widespread issue.

Below you can watch the timing of the activity with Forecast Track. Our high-resolution data can only go out to 6 AM on Monday but beyond that, all shower/storm activity will be east of Arkansas before noon.

We will be watching this for you and keeping you updated throughout the weekend.