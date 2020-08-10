Perseid Meteor Shower peaks this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One of the best meteor showers of the year peaks this week! The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak during the morning hours of August 11, 12 and 13.

According to NASA, 50-100 meteors will be visible during the peak dates after 10 p.m and before sunrise (about 6:20 a.m. CDT).

Larger explosions of light may accommodate the meteors as fireballs form as the meteor enters the atmosphere.

The meteor shower itself gets its name from the constellation “Perseus,” however, that is not the source of origin. The Perseid Meteor Shower originates from the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which takes 133 years to orbit the sun.

This meteor shower is often considered the best meteor shower of the year due to its occurrence during warm summertime nights and frequency of comets seen in a time-span of one hour.

Moonlight, however, may make some of the meteors harder to see this year. The moon will be in its last quarter phase.

The forecast for August 11, 12 and 13 in central Arkansas calls for a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky during the overnight hours. For a more detailed forecast, click HERE.