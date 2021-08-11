Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight

The annual Perseid Meteor Shower will peak tonight and viewing is expected to be near perfect across much of Arkansas. With the Moon just past the New phase and little cloud cover, locations away from city lights could see up to 50-60 “shooting stars” per hour.

Viewing will begin just after 10pm CDT as the constellation Perseus rises above the northeast horizon with viewing improving as the constellation rises higher in the northeast sky. The shower will be visible through around 6am CDT Thursday if you can stay up late and want to catch it in the morning.

Remember, meteor showers are named for the constellation where they appear to radiate from so keep your eyes peeled all around the northeast sky tonight!