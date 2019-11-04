Peak Fall Foliage Forecast for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Now that it is actually feeling like fall, it’s starting to look that way too. Statewide, trees’ leaves are transforming from green to autumnal hues of yellow, orange, red and brown.

Arkansas wears fall foliage well with the vibrant colors showing up across the state, from the Ozark Mountains, through the Ouachita’s and even extending towards the Mississippi Delta region.

Depending on the location, though, peak fall foliage will occur at different times of the year.

North Arkansas will see the brightest and most vibrant leaf colors in late October through early November. Central and west Arkansas will likely experience peak foliage in mid-late November. East and south Arkansas sees the colors a bit later, typically by the end of November.

There are some weather factors, however, that may hinder the revelation of magnificent foliage this fall. According to our meteorologists, colder weather leading to frost and freezes can cause the leaves to stop producing their vibrant colors. Also, strong winds or heavy rain could result in the leaves falling before peak foliage is reached.