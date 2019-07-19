Pat Walker’s Lion King Sock It 4Ward

Go Bid at https://ebay.to/32LZI5A

The new live-action Lion King opened in theaters Thursday, and Pat Walker is celebrating by auctioning off these Lion King socks featuring young Simba. What is up for auction on eBay, of course, are a duplicate never worn before pair identical to the ones He wore Thursday morning while doing the weather on KARK 4 Today.

Sock It 4Ward in July is supporting of the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock here in the month of July. 100% of the selling price of these socks will benefit the Foundation. The Foundation supports the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock by helping maintain and beautify the grounds and cemetery facilities as a tribute to the men and women who are in their final resting place. They served and sacrificed for our country. We should continue to pay homage to them with the best looking and best facilities around.

So, place your bid on these Lion King socks at https://ebay.to/32LZI5A. The Socktion will close at 6 AM, Sunday, July 21.

If you have the winning bid wear them proudly, give them as a gift, or even wear them to the movie when you go to see it.