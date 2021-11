Photographer, Melissa L. Jones from Fayetteville, graciously shared her composite of the partial lunar eclipse and allowed us to display it this morning on KARK 4 TODAY.



Here is the full image unobscured by our on-air graphics.

Below is a eclipse at peak from Melissa.

Let’s see the difference between a good photographer and someone not-so-good. We won’t mention his name because it might embarrass him.