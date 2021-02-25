On This Day: Summer made an early visit to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On this day, 103 years ago, summer-like weather decided to make an early arrival to the Natural State.

On February 25, 1918, much of the state was dealing with a multi-day heatwave that lasted through the end of the month. Temperatures across the state registered in the 80s and 90s. Pine Bluff recorded four straight days of 90°+ readings.

It was a much different story a month prior to this as winter weather was a consistent guest across Arkansas. In January 1918, Little Rock recorded 20 inches of snow for the whole month. This total previously held the number one position for the snowiest month ever for Little Rock but lost that title after we recorded 20.3 inches in February 2021.

The January 1918 snow was also significant in that snow events were spaced just right to allow for a 27 day stretch of having at least 1″ of snow on the ground. That streak ended on February 5th, 1918 and the warm weather mentioned above came a few weeks later.