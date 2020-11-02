On This Day in Arkansas Weather History: November 2

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On November 2, 1951, Little Rock recorded its earliest measurable snowfall since record-keeping began in 1874.

According to the National Weather Service, an early-season winter storm brought a wide range of snowfall totals, from a trace to about seven inches of snow across the state!

The highest snow totals were recorded in far northwest Arkansas where 4-7 inches of snow accumulated. In other parts of north Arkansas, about 2-4 inches were seen.

Northeast through parts of north central Arkansas got between one and two inches of snow. Locations farther south, through the southern half of the state, only saw about a trace of the frozen precipitation.

Little Rock was right on the line of receiving little snowfall, picking up a mere 0.4 inches.

Records of Earliest Measurable Snowfall in Little Rock

November 2, 1951 – 0.4 inches

November 9, 1892 – 2.5 inches

November 13, 2014 – 0.1 inches

November 14, 1976 – 1.0 inches

November 17, 1880 – 9.4 inches