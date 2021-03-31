On This Day in Arkansas Weather History: March 31

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Late March typically has highs and lows when it comes to weather, warm temperatures and cool temperatures.

On March 31, 1974, the weather was definitely trending way warmer than normal!

Across much of Arkansas, high temperatures ranged from the 80’s north to 90’s towards central and south.

Little Rock recorded a temperature of 91 degrees, the warmest temperature on record in March.

The warmest temperature recorded across Arkansas that day was in Sheridan and Waldron with a high of 95.