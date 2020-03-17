On This Day in Arkansas Weather History: March 17

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Saint Patrick’s Day in 1892 was one to remember, as a snowstorm dumped near-record snowfall for the month of March in much of the state of Arkansas. Most areas received at least half a foot of snow, while some spots got closer to two feet of snow.

The snowstorm started on March 15, 1892, producing snowfall in north Arkansas through March 16. From March 16-17, 1892, the snow fell in central and southern Arkansas.

Snow totals from the three-day snowstorm ranged from one to about 20 inches across the state. The locations that received lesser amounts were far northwest, northeast and south Arkansas. Arkansas City only accounted for three inches of snow from the weather event.

A high percent of the state’s area saw at least four inches of snow. Eight inches of snow was reported in the city of Little Rock at the time.

A heavier band of snow traversed west, central and east Arkansas, resulting in 12-16 inches of snow from Mena to Hot Springs, Malvern and just north of Stuttgart.

Credit: National Weather Service, Little Rock

Hot Springs and Pine Bluff recorded their all-time snowfall records as well as the all-time snowiest month of March and spring on record.

Here is a list of specific locations where snowfall totals resulted in record statistics, according to data from the National Weather Service:

Hot Springs: 20.6 inches

All-time record snowfall for a single calendar day, record snowfall in the month of March, record overall snowfall for any month and most snow recorded throughout the spring season.

All-time record snowfall for a single calendar day, record snowfall in the month of March, record overall snowfall for any month and most snow recorded throughout the spring season. Pine Bluff: 14.0 inches

All-time record snowfall for a single calendar day, record snowfall in the month of March and most snow recorded throughout the spring season.

All-time record snowfall for a single calendar day, record snowfall in the month of March and most snow recorded throughout the spring season. Malvern: 12 inches

All-time record snowfall for a single calendar day.

During the span of the three-day snowfall event, temperatures were mainly in the teens across the state. Hot Springs recorded temperatures in the single digits due to snow cover in the area cooling the air even further.