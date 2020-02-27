On This Day in Arkansas Weather History: February 27

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On February 27, 2018, a heavy rainfall event started in west Arkansas, making its way into central and east Arkansas through March 1. Rain totals ranged from four to almost eight inches.

Because this weather event occurred over three days, the ground became too saturated to allow absorption of the rainwater. Flooding and flash flooding occurred as a result of the prolonged rainfall, leading to the closure of local roads and state highways. It also resulted in a historic lake level, a levee failure and evacuations in some locations due to rising water levels.

Lake DeGray, located in Clark and Hot Spring county, reached record level since the lake was filled in 1972.

According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, the full pool level for Lake DeGray is 408 feet and the flood pool is 420 feet. The US Army Corps of Engineers recorded a water level of 422.74 feet at the DeGray Dam on March 2, 2018.

Rising floodwaters lead to the breach of a levee near the community of Humnoke in Lonoke County on March 6, 2018. County officials attempted to pump water out of the town as residents used sand bags to try to protect their property. Over 100 homes were damaged due to flooding. The community of Humnoke had a population of 284 at the 2010 census.

Days after the levee broke, the National Guard was called in to help fix the the leak. National Guard Blackhawks took to the sky via helicopter to capture footage of the levee breach and extent of floodwater. On the ground, soldiers filled sandbags to drop from the helicopters in order to plug the levee that breached.

Meanwhile, in Crittenden County near the city of Earle, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management called for the evacuation of about 20 homes near the Tyronza River due to rising river levels. Families effected by the flooding retreated to Earle Elementary School for shelter, where the Red Cross was on site with assistance.

