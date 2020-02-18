On This Day in Arkansas Weather History: February 18

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On February 18, 1921, a major snowstorm hit the state of Arkansas. The four-day long event resulted in some parts of the state collecting over two feet of snow.

Credit: National Weather Service, Little Rock

How it happened: A low pressure system developing in the Gulf of Mexico moved north, passing east of Arkansas. On the backside of the system, cold air overlapped moisture leading to the production of snowfall.

The heaviest snow totals were recorded in western and central Arkansas.

Credit: National Weather Service, Little Rock

According to the National Weather Service, Little Rock received 11.6 inches of snow and 1.5 inches of sleet – a total of 13.1 inches of frozen precipitation.

Subiaco and Dardanelle broke a record for the highest one-day snowfall totals on February 19, 1921. Subiaco recorded 24 inches of snow, and Dardanelle recorded 22 inches of snow.

Credit: National Weather Service, Little Rock

This specific weather event was responsible for snowfall records that still stand to this day.