On This Day In Arkansas Weather History: December 12th, 2000

Astronomical winter had not even started yet but on December 12th, 2000, Arkansas was right in the middle of a major winter storm. In northern sections of the state, several inches of snow fell. In central and south Arkansas, warm air above a layer of freezing temperatures at the surface created a recipe for major icing. Some locations were reporting anywhere from 1 to nearly 2 inches of freezing rain accumulation.

Overall, about 300,000 customers lost power from this event.

Winter weather didn’t stop there. About two weeks later, December 25-26, Arkansas would be struck with another major winter storm that including freezing rain once again.

Check out the additional information below provided by the National Weather Service Office in North Little Rock.