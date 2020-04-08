On This Day in Arkansas Weather History: April 8

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas. – On April 8, 1913, a significant rainfall event began in central and south Arkansas that would lead to the city of Little Rock setting two rainfall records.



According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock, rain began falling twenty minutes after 6 p.m CST on April 8, 1913 and did not really stop until 3 p.m CST on April 9, 1913. There was only a short 35 minute break in the rain within the 21 hour rainfall event.



In the time span of 24 hours, the city of Little Rock collected 9.58 inches of rain. This amount is the all-time 24-hour rainfall record for the Capitol City.



On April 9, 1913 alone, 8.81 inches of rain fell – setting the record for the most rainfall recorded on a single calendar day.



Both records still stand to this day.

Credit: National Weather Service, Little Rock

As a result of heavy rain, there was extensive flash flooding and river flooding across central and southern Arkansas.



Roadways and railroad bridges were washed out, and there was other damage to infrastructure.



The NWS even notes that Little Rock was without natural gas for over two days.