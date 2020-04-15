On This Day in Arkansas Weather History: April 15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On April 15-16, 1939, a tornado outbreak impacted the state of Arkansas.

Nine tornadoes were reported, generally in southern and eastern Arkansas.

According to the National Weather Service, 30 people were killed in the Natural State. Most of the fatalities came from Drew County at Tillar.

This tornadic event was part of a larger outbreak that stretched from the Great Plains to the Mississippi Valley.

Aside from tornadoes, the storms also produced large hail, heavy rain and wind damage in Arkansas.