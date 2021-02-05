On This Day: 2008 Super Tuesday Severe Weather Outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On the afternoon of February 5th, 2008, a severe weather outbreak started to take place across more than a dozen states including Arkansas.

More than 500 storm reports were submitted on that day. In all 87 tornadoes were confirmed with 14 of those happening right here in Arkansas.

Image courtesy of National Weather Service Little Rock office

The most significant tornado was rated an EF4, which had a total path of 122 miles. This became the longest tornado track on record for the state. Record keeping of this kind started back in 1950.

Image courtesy of National Weather Service Little Rock office

Unfortunately, the EF4 tornado was responsible for 13 of the 14 deaths that occurred on this day back in 2008. The other death was caused by an EF2 that moved through portions of Marion and Baxter counties in far north-central Arkansas.

Tornado approaching Clinton, AR from the southwest near sunset.

More images from this outbreak can be view below. All are courtesy of the National Weather Service Little Rock office.